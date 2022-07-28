Kerala

Kerala Financial Corporation launches loan scheme for agro-based industries

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 28, 2022 18:10 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:10 IST

The State government-run Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) has launched a new loan scheme to assist agro-based industries. Under the scheme, loans up to ₹10 crore can be taken at 5% annual interest. The scheme had been announced in the 2022-23 State Budget by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal.

MSME units from agro, dairy and animal husbandry-related industries, agro-based start-ups, units engaged in processing, marketing and trading of agro-based products, warehouses and godowns, cold storages and other agri-infrastructure projects are eligible for loans. The scheme aims at a minimum of 400 MSMEs every year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As much as 90% of the project cost will be given as loan. The minimum is ₹5 lakh. For loans up to ₹10 crore, the State government will bear 3% interest subvention. Further, KFC will provide 2% subvention. Hence, customers need pay only 5%. The maximum repayment period will be 10 years, including a maximum of two years’ moratorium.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Agro-based industries play an important role in contributing to the overall development of the State’s economy. Almost 40% of the MSMEs in Kerala are agro-based and hence, the scheme will benefit a large section of entrepreneurs,” said KFC chairman and managing director Sanjay Kaul.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...