Kerala Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal launches electronic receipt system

e-TR5 method for financial transactions in government offices

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal on Monday formally launched the electronic TR5 (e-TR5) receipt system for financial transactions in government offices. It replaces the paper TR5 receipts that had been in use in government offices so far.

The new mechanism is part of the efforts to usher in efficiency, accuracy and transparency in treasuries, said Mr. Balagopal. As part of this measure, the government is also planning to introduce biometric authentification for treasury officials from August this year. Such measures will guarantee speed and accuracy in financial transactions, he added.

The e-TR-5 facility operates through a special module created in the e-treasury system for enabling electronic payments. The Treasuries department had provided training to master trainers of other government departments ahead of the roll-out.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the function. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, Finance (Resources) secretary Mohammed Y. Safirulla K., Treasuries director V. Sajan and senior officials attended the launch.