Kerala Finance Minister hints at new law to expedite revenue arrear collection

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said the government weighed amendments to the existing laws relating to the levy of tax on sales and trade to expedite revenue arrear collection.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat meeting at the AKG Centre here, Mr. Balagopal said the government also planned more amnesty schemes for tax defaulters.

Uncollected revenue

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had pegged uncollected revenue till March 31, 2021, at ₹21,797.86 crore. The outstanding arrears since 2016 alone stood at ₹7,100.32 crore.

The CAG fixed the tax arrears at ₹13,380.43 crore, including State GST. It also pointed out the large amounts of outstanding motor vehicle tax, electricity levy and stamp and registration fees.

It counselled the government to introduce a system that would promptly monitor, report and realise money owed to the State.

Finance Minister’s explanation

Mr. Balagopal said revenue due to the government included uncollected liquor licensing fees dating back to 1952.

He said the government has to negotiate a maze of litigation to recover revenue arrears in many cases. In some instances, the litigant had died. He said new legislation would help smoothen revenue arrear collection. Kerala’s tax revenue has expanded by 20 per cent since 2021.

Social security cess

Mr. Balagopal defended the ₹2 social security cess on petrol and diesel retailed in the State. He said the government required ₹11,000 to dispense social welfare pensions to an estimated 62 lakh beneficiaries.

The Centre had whittled down food and social security allocations, leaving States in the lurch. Nevertheless, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government could not turn its back on social security.

Opposition banks on CAG report

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said in Kottayam that the CAG’s report validated the United Democratic Front (UDF) stance that the LDF government’s tax administration failed. Check posts have become avenues of corruption. Tax enforcement was, at best lackadaisical. The administration failed to collect tax and lease dues owed to the State.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K. Sudhakaran, urged consumers to boycott the LDF government’s anti-people budgetary proposals that were tantamount to “tax robbery”.

Speaking to journalists in New Delhi, Mr. Sudhakaran said the LDF had relented in the past to Congress agitations against K-Rail and the proposal to raise the pension age. It had no recourse but to withdraw the fuel cess. Congress would intensify its agitation against fuel, water, power and liquor price hike.