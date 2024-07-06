ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Finance department sanctions ₹30 crore more for KSRTC

Published - July 06, 2024 04:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government released ₹20 crore at the end of June. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal says the allocation is meant to ensure prompt payment of salaries and pensions

The Hindu Bureau

At present, the Kerala government is supporting the KSRTC with ₹50 crore almost on a monthly basis. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala Finance department has authorised the release of ₹30 crore more to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The government had released ₹20 crore at the end of June. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the allocation is meant to ensure prompt payment of salaries and pensions in the KSRTC.

Kerala Assembly: KSRTC to get 40 premium superfast buses, says Transport Minister

At present, the government is supporting the KSRTC with ₹50 crore almost on a monthly basis. The present Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has released ₹5,747 crore to the road utility so far, said Mr. Balagopal.

