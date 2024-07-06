GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Finance department sanctions ₹30 crore more for KSRTC

The government released ₹20 crore at the end of June. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal says the allocation is meant to ensure prompt payment of salaries and pensions

Published - July 06, 2024 04:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
At present, the Kerala government is supporting the KSRTC with ₹50 crore almost on a monthly basis.

At present, the Kerala government is supporting the KSRTC with ₹50 crore almost on a monthly basis. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala Finance department has authorised the release of ₹30 crore more to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The government had released ₹20 crore at the end of June. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the allocation is meant to ensure prompt payment of salaries and pensions in the KSRTC.

Kerala Assembly: KSRTC to get 40 premium superfast buses, says Transport Minister

At present, the government is supporting the KSRTC with ₹50 crore almost on a monthly basis. The present Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has released ₹5,747 crore to the road utility so far, said Mr. Balagopal.

