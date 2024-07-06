Kerala Finance department sanctions ₹30 crore more for KSRTC

The Kerala Finance department has authorised the release of ₹30 crore more to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The government had released ₹20 crore at the end of June. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the allocation is meant to ensure prompt payment of salaries and pensions in the KSRTC.

At present, the government is supporting the KSRTC with ₹50 crore almost on a monthly basis. The present Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has released ₹5,747 crore to the road utility so far, said Mr. Balagopal.