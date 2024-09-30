ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce opposes workplace harassment complaints helpline initiated by FEFKA

Updated - September 30, 2024 01:19 pm IST - KOCHI

KFCC says FEFKA lacks legal standing to offer such a helpline number as complaints related to workplace harassment have to be reported before internal complaints committee set up in each film location

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the government and Kerala Women’s Commission against the helpline number initiated by the Film Employees Federation of Kerala to assist women in reporting complaints related to workplace harassment. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has petitioned the government and Kerala Women’s Commission against the helpline number initiated by the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) to assist women in reporting complaints related to workplace harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apex body of the Malayalam film industry stated that the federation lacked the legal standing to offer such a helpline number as the complaints related to workplace harassment had to be reported before the internal complaints committee (ICC) set up in each film location.

Justice Hema Committee report: The complete coverage

Saji Nanthiyattu, general secretary of the chamber, pointed out that there is a monitoring committee led by the chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission to ensure that the ICCs are working as per the norms. The monitoring committee included representatives of the film bodies in Malayalam cinema, including Women in Cinema Collective, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chamber representative stated that FEFKA had released social media posts saying it had formed a five-member core committee comprising women in connection with the helpline number initiated by the trade body. But such a committee lacked the legal backing to receive complaints and take action as such powers remain vested with the ICC and the monitoring committee, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Helping hand: FEFKA

Sohan Seenulal, working secretary of FEFKA, clarified that the helpline number is aimed at extending a helping hand to women working in the industry to report their grievances.

The five-member core committee will guide them on how to take their complaints forward as per the norms. They will also help the aggrieved persons in receiving counselling or other related support, if required, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US