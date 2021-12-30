Kerala fifth in GGI ranking: CM

Improvement in ease of doing business score

Kerala was ranked fifth in the country and first among southern States in the Good Governance Index (GGI) published by the Central government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

“Kerala has been ranked fifth in the Good Governance Index and made huge improvement in many areas, including the ease of doing business and industrial growth. It is also ranked first among southern States. This reflects the progress achieved during the last five years,” he tweeted.

Later, in a Facebook post, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala, which recorded significant progress in the commercial and industrial sectors, improved its Ease of Doing Business Implementation score from 44.82 to 85. Apart from Punjab, Kerala was the only State to improve its score in such a significant manner, he said, adding that the State's combined annual growth rate in the industrial sector had improved from 1 in 2019 to 7.91 in 2021.

Besides improving its Ease of Doing Business Implementation score, the State also improved its scores in human resource development, skills training and employment availability ratio, he said. The State had emerged at the top in the public health and environmental sectors, bagged second position in the judiciary and public safety categories, and third in the social welfare development category.

The Chief Minister said the GGI ranking reflected the changes made by the government to improve governance and make it more transparent.