Kerala Feeds distribute m-cups to school students in Cherthala

September 09, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Animal Husbandry department, has provided menstrual cups (m-cups) to 3,200 girl students of eight schools in Cherthala Assembly constituency.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurated the distribution of m-cups in a function held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Cherthala, on Friday.

Mr. Prasad hailed KFL for distributing m-cups. The PSU is providing menstrual cups under its corporate social responsibility-funded ‘Surakshith’ programme, in collaboration with the central PSU HLL Lifecare Limited. As part of the programme, KFL is giving m-cups to 20,000 students in the 13-17 age group in select government schools in 10 Assembly constituencies in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cherthala municipality chairperson Sherly Bhargavan presided. KFL chairman K. Sreekumar, KFL managing director B. Sreekumar and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.