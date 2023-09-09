Kerala Feeds distribute m-cups to school students in Cherthala

September 09, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Animal Husbandry department, has provided menstrual cups (m-cups) to 3,200 girl students of eight schools in Cherthala Assembly constituency.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurated the distribution of m-cups in a function held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Cherthala, on Friday.

Mr. Prasad hailed KFL for distributing m-cups. The PSU is providing menstrual cups under its corporate social responsibility-funded ‘Surakshith’ programme, in collaboration with the central PSU HLL Lifecare Limited. As part of the programme, KFL is giving m-cups to 20,000 students in the 13-17 age group in select government schools in 10 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Cherthala municipality chairperson Sherly Bhargavan presided. KFL chairman K. Sreekumar, KFL managing director B. Sreekumar and others attended the function.