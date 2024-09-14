ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Farmers’ Debt Relief Commission reconstituted

Published - September 14, 2024 09:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has reconstituted the Kerala Farmers’ Debt Relief Commission by nominating Justice (Retd) K. Abraham Mathew as chairman.

The panel has six members including N.U. John Kutty who is the agriculture expert, K. R. Rajan, P.M. Ismail, K.C. Vijayan and Jose Palathinal, the members representing farmers and K.N. Dinakaran, the member representing the cooperative sector.

The government issued a notification reconstituting the seven-member panel as the term of the existing panel is set to expire on Sunday.

Kerala first created the Commission in 2012 in accordance with the provisions of the Kerala Farmers’ Debt Relief Commission Act, 2006.

