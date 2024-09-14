GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Farmers’ Debt Relief Commission reconstituted

Published - September 14, 2024 09:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has reconstituted the Kerala Farmers’ Debt Relief Commission by nominating Justice (Retd) K. Abraham Mathew as chairman.

The panel has six members including N.U. John Kutty who is the agriculture expert, K. R. Rajan, P.M. Ismail, K.C. Vijayan and Jose Palathinal, the members representing farmers and K.N. Dinakaran, the member representing the cooperative sector.

The government issued a notification reconstituting the seven-member panel as the term of the existing panel is set to expire on Sunday.

Kerala first created the Commission in 2012 in accordance with the provisions of the Kerala Farmers’ Debt Relief Commission Act, 2006.

Published - September 14, 2024 09:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.