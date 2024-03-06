ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala farmer’s death in gaur attack: Family refuses to cooperate with police inquest without fulfilling demands first

March 06, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Demands of local residents and family members of the deceased in Kozhikode include an unconditional order to shoot the animal dead

The Hindu Bureau

People blocking an ambulance carrying the body of P.D. Abraham at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on March 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after the death of P.D. Abraham of Kakkayam in Koorachundu grama panchayat in Kozhikode district of Kerala in a wild gaur attack, the police could not take up inquest proceedings on March 6 (Wednesday) morning after local residents and his family members insisted on fulfilling of their demands, including an unconditional order to shoot the animal dead.

Their other demands include a government job for one of the family members, a compensation of ₹50 lakh, and steps such as fencing to ward off attacks by wild animals.

Abraham’s body had been kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, since March 5 evening. Abraham was killed while he was at his farmland on March 5 afternoon.

Meanwhile, though a delegation involving Abraham’s family members, M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, and senior leaders of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) held discussions with District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, a consensus could not be arrived at.

Mr. Singh reportedly suggested that a compensation of ₹10 lakh could be released soon. However, Abraham’s family members refused to accept the suggestion. Mr. Raghavan and other leaders later told the media that the issue was not about compensation but clearing the apprehensions of the local people of Koorachundu grama panchayat. Later, it was decided that an official meeting involving Forest department officials would be held in the afternoon to discuss the demands.

Meanwhile, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are observing a hartal in Koorachundu grama panchayat on March 5.

