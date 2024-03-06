GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala farmer’s death in gaur attack: Family refuses to cooperate with police inquest without fulfilling demands first

Demands of local residents and family members of the deceased in Kozhikode include an unconditional order to shoot the animal dead

March 06, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
People blocking an ambulance carrying the body of P.D. Abraham at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on March 5, 2024.

People blocking an ambulance carrying the body of P.D. Abraham at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on March 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after the death of P.D. Abraham of Kakkayam in Koorachundu grama panchayat in Kozhikode district of Kerala in a wild gaur attack, the police could not take up inquest proceedings on March 6 (Wednesday) morning after local residents and his family members insisted on fulfilling of their demands, including an unconditional order to shoot the animal dead.

Their other demands include a government job for one of the family members, a compensation of ₹50 lakh, and steps such as fencing to ward off attacks by wild animals.

Abraham’s body had been kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, since March 5 evening. Abraham was killed while he was at his farmland on March 5 afternoon.

Meanwhile, though a delegation involving Abraham’s family members, M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, and senior leaders of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) held discussions with District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, a consensus could not be arrived at.

Mr. Singh reportedly suggested that a compensation of ₹10 lakh could be released soon. However, Abraham’s family members refused to accept the suggestion. Mr. Raghavan and other leaders later told the media that the issue was not about compensation but clearing the apprehensions of the local people of Koorachundu grama panchayat. Later, it was decided that an official meeting involving Forest department officials would be held in the afternoon to discuss the demands.

Meanwhile, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are observing a hartal in Koorachundu grama panchayat on March 5.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.