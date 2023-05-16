ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala facing highest tax hike in history, says BJP

May 16, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Party plans to observe May 20 as black day across the State and organise protests at collectorates and Secretariat

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) State general secretary M.T. Ramesh has questioned the rationale behind the steep raise in taxes in the State after the last Budget.

Opening a Corporation office march organised by the party district committee against the hiked building permit fees here on Tuesday, he alleged that the State government was looting the public in many ways, and that such a huge tax hike had never happened in the State.

Mr. Ramesh questioned the government’s claim of eradicating extreme poverty. “Does poverty disappear just by measuring it in a different way,” he asked. He also came down on the “lavish expenditure” for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s second anniversary celebrations.

The BJP is planning protests across the State from May 20 to 27 while the LDF government celebrates its second anniversary. May 20 would be observed as black day, and protests would be held at all collectorates and the Secretariat, said Mr. Ramesh.

Commenting on criminal activities in the State, he said the government was not concerned about deaths and cruelty in public spaces, and that it had failed to compensate victims’ families in most cases.

Party district president V.K. Sajeevan, general secretaries M. Mohanan and E. Prasanth Kumar and vice president K.V. Sudheer were present.

