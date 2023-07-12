Kerala facing governance crisis, says Surendran

July 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJP State president K. Surendran has claimed that there is a governance crisis in Kerala because of a lack of coordination between government departments. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was behaving as if he was a Minister without portfolio, he told the media here on Wednesday.

Mr. Surendran said that there had been a rise in the number of fever deaths in the State. Government hospitals were suffering from shortage of doctors and medicines. He said that all these were examples of governance crisis in the State.

Mr. Surendran said that there was no one to respond to allegations being raised against the government. The Chief Minister had not been attending public events. “If Mr. Vijayan is incapable of exercising his duties, he should resign from the post,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Surendran claimed that the corruption cases filed against leaders of Opposition parties had reached a dead end. The Opposition and the ruling party were engaged in a fake fight, he said.

The BJP leader said that a large majority of people from the minority communities were not opposed to the Uniform Civil Code. Both the Congress and the CPI(M) were protesting against it eyeing “vote bank politics”. Those who were expressing concerns about the violence in Manipur were targeting Christian priests. The police case registered against Eugene Pereira who protested against the drowning of fishers in Thiruvananthapuram was an example of this, he added.

