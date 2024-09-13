Kerala eyeing tie-ups with power plants to tap coal linkage

Kerala is eyeing tie-ups with coal-based power plants elsewhere in the country to tap the coal linkage assured by the Centre for power generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the basis of a request by Kerala, the Centre has earmarked long-term coal linkage for 500 megawatts (MW) under the Union Coal Ministry’s Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala (Coal) Transparently in India (SHAKTI), according to the State Power department.

Para B (iv) of SHAKTI allows earmarking coal linkages for fresh power purchase agreements to the States. States can “indicate” these linkages to distribution companies (Discoms) — the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in Kerala’s case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tendering process

The coal will be sourced from a Coal India Ltd field, according to the department. As Kerala needs to kick off the tendering process before January 2025, the KSEB is expected to invite bids soon for power procurement — possibly under both medium-term and long-term contracts — by granting the linkage to a successful bidder, a Power Department official said.

It is understood that Kerala is eyeing existing and under-construction power plants.

At a recent public hearing on the power tariff proposals, Biju Prabhakar, KSEB chairman and managing director, had stated that Kerala has been earmarked coal linkage for 500 MW for the first time and can expect supply to begin in 2025. Under the scheme, Kerala stood a good chance of securing power supply at less than ₹5 per unit, a senior KSEB official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SHAKTI policy permits States and Discoms to pursue tariff-based competitive bidding for long-term and medium-term power procurement in line with Union Power Ministry norms and recommend the granting of the coal linkage to successful bidders.

Power deficit State

A power deficit State, Kerala has embarked on a multi-pronged strategy to increase internal generation by tapping conventional hydropower, renewable energy and other available sources. The Resource Adequacy Plan (Up to 2031-32) for Kerala prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) notes that the State would need to contract an additional coal-based capacity of 1473 MW.

In the 2000s, the KSEB, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation and the Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd, were allocated the 602 million tonne Baitarni West coal block in Talcher, Odisha. The coal reserve from it was to be shared equally among the three entities, but they had to develop the block and mine the coal, unlike in the present case. Although a joint venture company was incorporated in 2008 for the purpose, the project did not go forward.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.