Kerala eyeing 3,250 MW through pumped storage schemes

Kerala has ambitious plans to add 3,250 megawatts (MW) to its installed power capacity through pumped storage projects (PSP) in the years ahead, show Power department data.

This additional capacity is envisioned through nine schemes including two for which the State government has already given the go ahead signal to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Four of the PSPs are proposed in Idukki district, and one each in Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur.

The biggest of the projects is the 900 MW Kakkayam PSP in Kozhikode, followed by the 700 MW Idukki PSP and 600 MW Pallivasal PSP, according to Power Department data submitted in the State Assembly last week. The KSEB director board has given the go ahead to place the proposals for the 30 MW Manjappara PSP and the 100 MW Mudirapuzha PSP before the State government for its approval for implementation.

In May, the government had, in principle, approved the 30 MW, ₹180 crore Manjappara PSP based in the Karapuzha reservoir in Wayanad, and the 100 MW, ₹573 crore Mudirapuzha PSP based in the Ponmudi reservoir in Idukki.

The remaining four projects that make up the list are the 160 MW Marayur PSP in Idukki, 100 MW Poringal in Thrissur, 300 MW Amrita Pampa in Pathanamthitta and 360 MW Upper Chaliyar in Malappuram.

The main feature of the PSPs are two reservoirs at different heights. When electricity demand is low, water is pumped into the upper reservoir. It is released downstream to work the turbines in power stations to produce electricity when the demand is high.

Pumped storage schemes are the “need of the hour” for mass energy storage, the KSEB management had noted in April, deciding to give priority to the Majappara and Mudirapuzha projects.

As per the board’s data, KSEB projects in the State have an installed capacity of 2276.44 MW at present.

