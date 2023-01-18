Kerala expanding experiential tourism into little known spots

January 18, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

Kerala hosted 1.33 crore tourists in the first three quarters of the year, marking an increase of 1.94 per cent from the pre-pandemic year.

Raising its profile beyond its celebrated image as a land of enchanting natural beauty, the emphasis now will also be on activity-driven and experiential tourism that would take visitors to the interiors of the State to explore its unknown or little-known spots, making it an interconnected tourism hotspot, Sreekumar S, Deputy Director (in-charge) of Kerala Tourism said in Delhi on Tuesday.

Kerala Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas says that the focus will no longer be confined to beaches, backwaters and hill stations. “We now want to transform the whole of Kerala into an interconnected tourist haven where visitors get plenty of choices and diverse experiences. All this will make a trip to Kerala a wholesome experience for visitors looking for diverse experiences, be it a stay in a houseboat or caravan, ecologically responsible adventure activities, visits to heritage and cultural centres.”

Kerala will leverage its globally acclaimed Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission, which allows visitors to experience village life while supporting the communities that host them. The Mission has now become the first government-owned society in the State to provide training, marketing, and other support systems to local communities to start various initiatives in the tourism sector. Registering the RT Mission as a society will help it to get funds from local governments and other agencies.

Kerala recently launched the Destination Challenge initiative to identify and develop a large number of places with tourism potential across the length and breadth of the State. The tourism department will take local self-governance institutions as key partners in this scheme, which is based on the concept of ‘explore the unexplored’, seeking to create micro-destinations in every corner of the State, down to the panchayat level. This would mean at least one destination in each panchayat.

Alongside, Kerala’s houseboats, caravan stays, jungle lodges, plantation visits, homestays, Ayurveda-based wellness solutions, countryside walks and adventure activities, including trekking to verdant hills, will provide a unique experience to visitors.