Kerala Excise Minister says sale of liquor via app is not under discussion now

Excise Minister M.V. Govindan says the Kerala government has no plans to open liquor outlets during the COVID-19 lockdown

Excise Minister M.V. Govindan said that sale of liquor through mobile app during the lockdown period was not under discussion.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the Minister said it was not the time to open liquor shops in the State and there was no plan to sell liquor through the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco).

The decision to open bars would be considered later depending on the circumstances and the COVID-19 situation. The possibility of selling alcohol by maintaining physical distancing would be considered and bars would be opened when all other establishments too are open again, Mr. Govindan said, adding that there was no plans of giving any “special consideration” to liquor stores.

On the Kerala High Court judgment on minority reservation ratio, the Minister said that no one should be worried and that the court’s verdict would be accepted.

COVID-19 third wave

He said that the State was taking all precautions against a possible third wave of COVID-19. Local authorities were effectively intervening for its prevention.

Asserting that the main objective of the LDF government was to uplift the poor, Mr. Govindan said that new jobs would be created through local self-government institutions.

Moreover, about 40 lakh people would be employed in five years. Development of national highways would be expedited, he said, adding that the development of the Azheekal port would commence soon.

The Minister said that the government was examining how waste management could be done scientifically. The World Bank had announced a loan of ₹2,500 crore. Centralised waste management would be implemented with the support of the people and Kudumbashree would be strengthened, he said.