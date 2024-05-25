ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala exchequer spent ₹6.79 cr. in the past 14 years on Mullaperiyar issues

Published - May 25, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Though the litigation over the contentious safety issue of the Mullaperiyar dam remains far from resolved, it continues to bleed the State exchequer going by the response to a Right to Information (RTI) application.

In a little over 14 years between January 1, 2010 and March 31, 2024 the Kerala government has spent over ₹6.79 crore on this count, according to a response issued by the Joint Director, Dams, to a query by RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala.

This is in addition to the budgetary allocation of ₹86.71 lakh under the Mullaperiyar-related litigation head for the current fiscal. However, no expenditure has been incurred so far during this fiscal.

The largest chunk of payment of ₹5.42 crore has gone as fees to ten different lawyers engaged by the State over the years. Supreme Court lawyer Harish N. Salve has received the biggest pay check of ₹2.42 crore followed by G. Prakash ₹1.79 crore, Mohan V. Katarki ₹1.24 crore, and Rajeev Dhavan over ₹1 crore.

V. Giri received a fee of ₹27.60 lakh, Ramesh Babu M.R. ₹20.76 lakh, Aparajitha Singh ₹6.05 lakh, Gayathri Goswami ₹4.50 lakh, P.P. Rao ₹2.75 lakh, and Jayadeep Gupta ₹1.10 lakh. No arrears is due towards lawyers’ fees.

Travelling allowance accounted for ₹60.78 lakh, expenses related to the Empowered Committee ₹59.16 lakh, and ₹16.65 lakh towards honorarium made up the rest of the expenses.

