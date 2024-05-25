GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala exchequer spent ₹6.79 cr. in the past 14 years on Mullaperiyar issues

Published - May 25, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Though the litigation over the contentious safety issue of the Mullaperiyar dam remains far from resolved, it continues to bleed the State exchequer going by the response to a Right to Information (RTI) application.

In a little over 14 years between January 1, 2010 and March 31, 2024 the Kerala government has spent over ₹6.79 crore on this count, according to a response issued by the Joint Director, Dams, to a query by RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala.

This is in addition to the budgetary allocation of ₹86.71 lakh under the Mullaperiyar-related litigation head for the current fiscal. However, no expenditure has been incurred so far during this fiscal.

The largest chunk of payment of ₹5.42 crore has gone as fees to ten different lawyers engaged by the State over the years. Supreme Court lawyer Harish N. Salve has received the biggest pay check of ₹2.42 crore followed by G. Prakash ₹1.79 crore, Mohan V. Katarki ₹1.24 crore, and Rajeev Dhavan over ₹1 crore.

V. Giri received a fee of ₹27.60 lakh, Ramesh Babu M.R. ₹20.76 lakh, Aparajitha Singh ₹6.05 lakh, Gayathri Goswami ₹4.50 lakh, P.P. Rao ₹2.75 lakh, and Jayadeep Gupta ₹1.10 lakh. No arrears is due towards lawyers’ fees.

Travelling allowance accounted for ₹60.78 lakh, expenses related to the Empowered Committee ₹59.16 lakh, and ₹16.65 lakh towards honorarium made up the rest of the expenses.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.