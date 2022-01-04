Kerala ensures fairness in job opportunities: Balagopal

‘Lot of opportunities await as part of development projects’

Kerala is a State that ensures equality of opportunity in the employment sector despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal said here on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating a Tulika Thuruth literature camp organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board at Munroe Thuruthu. “COVID-19’s new variants are disrupting the order of the world and it’s mostly reflected in the employment sector.

The work-from- home system adversely affects opportunities, but on the other hand, the growth of technology is also leading to positive changes.

New areas of employment are emerging with promises,” he said.

Mr.Balagopal added that the government is committed to ensuring that opportunities are available to all under all circumstances.

“A lot of opportunities await as part of big development projects. A new generation that can embrace change will move forward both in literature and in life,” he said.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, presided over the function while State Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome, bock panchayat member B. Jayachandran, district youth programme officer V. S Bindu, youth coordinator S. Shabeer, camp director Kureepuzha Sreekumar and Youth Welfare Board member Santosh Kala were also present.