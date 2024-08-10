Kerala engineering allotments: computer science dominates choices

Computer science stream continues to hold sway over engineering aspirants in Kerala.

The initial round of engineering allotments highlights the growing interest in emerging tech fields, driven by the global acceleration of digital transformation.

This pattern mirrors a national trend that has intensified since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the allotment data from the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, 23,751 students with ranks between 30 and 52,494 in the KEAM 2024 engineering list have received allotments.

This figure marks a significant increase from the previous year, when 20,576 students were allotted seats in the initial phase. The allotment list may change in subsequent rounds as students may choose higher-ranked options or opt for institutions outside Kerala.

Among the first 100 allottees, only 23 chose streams other than computer science and engineering. The next most popular choice was electronics and communication engineering, followed by electrical and electronics engineering.

Other preferred streams include chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, information technology, applied electronics and instrumentation, and civil engineering.

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) remained the top choice for high-ranking students in the State, with State merit seats for computer science and engineering filled by those ranked up to 342.

Academics attribute the high demand for Computer Science and related fields like artificial intelligence (AI) to the numerous job opportunities and attractive salary packages. The skills gained are broadly applicable across industries such as finance and healthcare, making it a desirable option for students seeking career flexibility.

Vinodkumar Jacob, chairperson of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s Syndicate Standing Committee on Academics and Research, points out that the revamped B.Tech curriculum emphasises IT subjects across various engineering branches.

This curriculum aims to foster interdisciplinary learning by incorporating IT topics relevant to mechanical, electrical, chemical, and civil engineering.

“This approach enables students from non-computer science branches to integrate IT skills into their fields, improving their employability in a technology-driven market,” Prof. Jacob said.

Despite the current trend, there is an expectation that demand for the computer science branch may eventually decline due to the rise of Generative AI, potentially leading to fewer job opportunities for computer programmers.

In this scenario, electronics and communication engineering could become more appealing, given the global demand for specialists in VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) and embedded systems.