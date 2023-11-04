ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Electricity Minister says weaker sections will not be denied subsidised power

November 04, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

He was responding to concerns that shortage in KSEB revenues resulting from having to pay electricity duty to the government would affect subsidy scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The recent notification directing the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to remit the electricity duty to the Kerala Government will not lead to the denial of subsidised power supply to the weaker sections, according to the Power department.

Eligible sections of society will continue to get subsidised supply, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said on November 4, adding that that the government has not issued any order to stop it.

He was responding to concerns that the shortage in KSEB revenues resulting from having to pay the electricity duty to the government would affect the subsidy scheme.

At present, around 77 lakh consumers benefit from the government subsidy.

The KSEB had been permitted to retain the duty when the utility was made a company in 2013. The period allowed for the retention of the duty ended on October 31 2023, following which the government issued the notification. The government notification would require the power utility to remit the electricity duty collected by it after retaining 1% of it as a collection charge.

