Kerala Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty hospitalised after complaints of uneasiness

December 15, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 12:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Alappuzha MCH authorities say Krishnankutty is under observation at cardiac ICU. His condition is stable.

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Kerala Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, after he complained of uneasiness on December 15 (Friday) morning. MCH authorities said he was under observation at the cardiac ICU.

“He has been taken to the hospital to check the functioning of the pacemaker. His condition is stable,” said an official.

Mr. Krishnankutty was in Alappuzha to attend the Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s public outreach programme.

