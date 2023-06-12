Kerala Education Minister launches SEVAS project for underdeveloped grama panchayats

June 12, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has launched Self Emerging Village through Advanced Support (SEVAS) in one underdeveloped grama panchayat in each of the 14 districts in the State to help it develop through multiple interventions.

Opening the launch of the project at Chakkittapara grama panchayat in Kozhikode district on Monday, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said it was part of the SSK’s Access Focused Innovative Programme. It was aimed at strengthening the educational sector in selected areas to instil confidence in students and train them in various skills in five years.

Chakkittapara panchayat in the upland region, part of the Perambra Block Resource Centre having students from the Scheduled Tribe community, is being developed in the first phase of the project.

The Minister said the government wanted to ensure quality education to all. The SEVAS project would help in the overall development of students from marginalised communities. The selected grama panchayat would be adopted as part of the project. MLA T.P. Ramakrishnan and Kozhikode district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi, among others, were present.