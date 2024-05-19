Kerala domestic violence case: blood stains spotted on impounded car

The special investigation team probing the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case has found suspicious blood stains in a car that they had taken into custody as part of the continuing investigation into the incident. The car, reportedly owned by suspect Rahul P. Gopal, will be examined by a forensic team.

Police sources said the new evidence indicated the possibility of cruel torture faced by the survivor from her husband. Blood drops may have fallen in the car when she was taken to the hospital for treatment after she fell unconscious following the physical assault, the sources said.

Amidst the continuing search for the escapee, action was taken against a senior civil police officer at Pantheerankavu station who allegedly leaked the proceedings of the police to him and indirectly helped him to leave the country. Sarath Lal, the suspected police officer, was placed under suspension as part of the preliminary investigation.

According to police sources, Sarath Lal was suspected of disclosing the sections charged against the suspect which prompted him to leave the country. Also, he was a close friend of Rajesh Kalyani Nilayam, a Mankavu native who was arrested last week for facilitating the escape of Rahul to Bengaluru. Before leaving Kozhikode, Rahul and Rajesh were also suspected of meeting Sarath Lal.

Blue Corner notice

Meanwhile, attempts to trace Rahul after Interpol issued a Blue Corner notice proved futile. Police sources said the help of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been sought to bring him back to the country.

It was on May 5 that the marriage between Rahul and the North Paravoor native took place. The details of the alleged physical torture and domestic violence came to light when the girl’s parents came to see her at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on May 12. Though they took up the issue with the Pantheerankavu police, there was no hopeful response.

The probe got on track after the family approached the State Police Chief and the Chief Minister for action. The Pantheerankavu Station House Officer was placed under suspension after he was found responsible for cold-shouldering the investigation and denying justice to the survivor. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the Kerala State Women’s Commission also registered separate cases, apart from seeking reports from the police higher ups over the alleged lapse.

