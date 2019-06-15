Kerala doctors express solidarity with Bengal counterparts

Doctors across the State on Friday joined the nation-wide protest against the attack on a junior doctor in West Bengal by participating in a silent protest.

All doctors in the State appeared for work wearing black badges in solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal, whose strike in protest against a violent attack on a junior doctor entered the fourth day on Friday.

IMA protest

The Indian Medical Association organised a protest and staged a dharna in front of the Secretariat on Friday, in which several doctors participated, wearing black badges.

In all other districts, doctors staged dharna in front of the Collectorates.

Inaugurating the dharna, IMA State president M.E. Sugathan said that it was the duty of the government as well as the public to ensure the safety of doctors, who worked in a very hostile environment to save lives.

He said that the attitude of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee, who was issuing ultimatum to striking doctors in total disregard to the extent of injuries suffered by the doctor who was attacked, was deplorable.