Kerala DLSA initiative to train tribal students for law entrance tests

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has launched Niyama Gothram, an initiative to hand-hold Scheduled Tribe students towards legal education.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has launched Niyama Gothram, an initiative to hand-hold Scheduled Tribe students towards legal education.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has launched Niyama Gothram, an initiative to hand-hold Scheduled Tribe students towards legal education.

Realising the inadequate representation of Scheduled Tribe communities in the legal field, the DLSA launched the Niyama Gothram training programme to prepare tribal youth for various law entrance examinations.

Training will be provided to sit for the Common Law Entrance Test for admission to national law colleges and those in the State with the support of the District Scheduled Tribe Development department.

The programme is being held in association with reputed law colleges in the district such as Government Law College, Law Academy Law College, and Mar Gregorios College of Law. Fourteen teachers from these institutions have volunteered to teach the students.

In the first phase, 11 students from the Scheduled Tribes will be trained to appear for the upcoming Common Law Entrance Test in June.

Minister for Scheduled Tribe Development K. Radhakrishnan, who inaugurated Niyama Gothram recently, said if equality that was enshrined in the Constitution was to be ensured, social and educational imbalances should be eliminated.

D.K. Murali, Vamanapuram MLA and DLSA member, was the chief guest at the function that was held at Dr. Ambedkar CBSE School, Njaraneeli, Peringamala. DLSA secretary and Sub-judge K. Vidyadharan and Scheduled Tribe Development Department ITDP (Integrated Tribal Development Project) project officer A. Rahim were present.