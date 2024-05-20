ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala districts told to put all hospitals on alert and open special fever clinics

Published - May 20, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

With heavy rain continuing, there is the possibility of all infectious diseases going up

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has issued a directive to all districts to put all hospitals on alert and open special fever clinics in all major health-care institutions.

Districts have also been asked to check on their medicine stocks.

With heavy rain continuing, there is the possibility of all infectious diseases going up. Hospitals which have experienced flooding earlier should try to make alternative arrangements. In districts where relief camps are opened, the Health department should ensure that all public health guidelines are being followed.

Prevent mosquito bites

The Health department’s advisory says that people take personal protective measures such as long-sleeved clothing and mosquito repellents to prevent mosquito bites.

Children should not be allowed to play in stagnant rainwater. Those exposed to rainwater or stagnant water pools should necessarily take doxycycline prophylaxis.

The alert reiterated the importance of drinking boiled and cooled water and the need to handle food hygienically. In the event of fever, people should seek medical advice rather than resorting to self treatment, it said.

