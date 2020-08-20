Kerala did not qualify in airport bidding, says Puri

Kerala government had decided to participate in the bidding process for the Thiruvananthapuram airport based on the principle of right of first refusal, but despite the special provision it didn’t qualify, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri said on Thursday.
“Following a meeting with EGoS [Empowered Group of Secretaries], the GoK [Government of Kerala] themselves decided to participate in the process & requested that their participation be based on RoFR [right of first refusal]. This was agreed upon. It was stipulated that if the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) bid comes within the 10% range of the winning bid, they would be awarded the work. There was a difference of 19.64% between them & the next bidder when bids were opened,” said the Minister presenting the Centre’s stance in a series of tweets.
While the highest bidder, Adani Enterprises Limited, quoted ₹168 per passenger, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) quoted ₹135 per passenger, and therefore, despite the special provision of the right of first refusal the Kerala government couldn’t win the bidding process, said the Minister.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath