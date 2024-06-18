Kerala Devaswom Minister and MP-designate K. Radhakrishnan submits resignation to CM

K. Radhakrishnan, Kerala’s Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development and Devaswom, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 18 following his win from the Alathur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Radhakrishnan, an MP-designate, called on Mr. Vijayan at the latter’s official residence, Cliff House, in Thiruvananthapuram and handed over his relinquishment letter.

Kerala Minister K. Radhakrishnan submitting his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Radhakrishnan’s victory was a source of solace for the CPI(M) and the ruling Left Democratic Left (LDF), which displayed a dismal showing in the parliamentary polls. The ruling front lost in other seats, including to the BJP in Thrissur.

Mr. Radhakrishnan thanked the CPI(M) for bestowing him, “an ordinary working-class person with such weighty responsibilities.”

Before stepping down, Mr. Radhakrishan ordered that residential areas populated by families from the SC/ST communities should be referred to as ‘nagar’ and not ‘colonies’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.