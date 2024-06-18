ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Devaswom Minister and MP-designate K. Radhakrishnan submits resignation to CM

Updated - June 18, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 04:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

K. Radhakrishnan’s victory in Alathur constituency was a source of solace for CPI(M) and ruling LDF, which displayed a dismal showing in 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

K. Radhakrishnan (file) | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

K. Radhakrishnan, Kerala’s Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development and  Devaswom, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 18 following his win from the Alathur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.  

Mr. Radhakrishnan, an MP-designate, called on Mr. Vijayan at the latter’s official residence, Cliff House, in Thiruvananthapuram and handed over his relinquishment letter. 

Kerala Minister K. Radhakrishnan submitting his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Radhakrishnan’s victory was a source of solace for the CPI(M) and the ruling Left Democratic Left (LDF), which displayed a dismal showing in the parliamentary polls. The ruling front lost in other seats, including to the BJP in Thrissur. 

Mr. Radhakrishnan thanked the CPI(M) for bestowing him, “an ordinary working-class person with such weighty responsibilities.”

