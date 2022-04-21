Kerala designates all subordinate courts as commercial courts

Large number of pending cases in commercial courts

The State government has designated all subordinate judges courts in the State as commercial courts under the Commercial Court Act and enhanced the pecuniary limits of such courts from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh. A notification in this regard has been issued by the government. The government took the decision on the basis of the High Court recommendations in view of a large number of pending cases before the designated commercial court in each district and also the demands made by various bar associations. Earlier, only a principal sub-court in each district was designated as a commercial court.

The Commercial Courts Act, 2015, was enacted with the objective of providing an independent mechanism for early resolution of high-value commercial disputes to project a positive image of the Indian legal system to the foreign investors. The law also envisages the formation of Commercial Divisions and Commercial Appellate Divisions in the High Courts to ensure speedy disposal of high-value commercial suits. It provides for giving summary judgments as well.