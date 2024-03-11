GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala govt deposits ₹335 crore in ring-fenced account for waste management projects

Common sewage and faecal treatment plants to be set up to check pollution of Vembanad and Ashtamudi lakes

March 11, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - KOCHI

G. Krishnakumar
Waste dumped close to the Vembanad lake at a location near Kochi. (file)

Waste dumped close to the Vembanad lake at a location near Kochi. (file) | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala government has deposited about ₹335 crore in a separate, ring-fenced account of the Department of Local Self-Governments towards setting up common sewage and faecal treatment plants to check pollution of the Vembanad and Ashtamudi lakes, among other projects.

The decision is a follow-up of the order issued by the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi in March 2023 imposing a penalty of ₹10 crore on the Kerala government for its failure to check indiscriminate pollution of the lakes, listed as Ramsar sites.

In an additional report filed before the tribunal, the Secretary, Environment department, informed that an amount of ₹335.45 crore has been ring-fenced to the account in the name of Principal Director, Local Self-Government department, in the government treasury at Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram. It submitted the details of the projects and the funds earmarked by the local bodies/authorities concerned.

Implementing agency

About ₹304 crore has been ring-fenced towards setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, which is the implementing agency.

The project envisages setting up STPs and sewer lines at Muttar, Perandoor, Vennala, and Elamkulam.

The government had already sought assistance from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for the projects with a total cost of around ₹1,423 crore.

Other projects

The other projects include a common sewage treatment plant at Kureepuzha, Kollam, (ring-fenced amount of ₹20.55 crore); faecal sludge treatment project, Cherthala (₹7 crore); sewage treatment plant at General Hospital, Alappuzha, (₹1.48 crore); and mobile faecal sludge treatment plant at Alappuzha (₹1.16 crore).

The government stated that genuine efforts are being made to conserve the Ashtamudi and Vembanad lakes through collective efforts of various departments. The conservation plans consist of regulatory actions, setting up of waste treatment sewage treatment plants/effluent treatment plants/faecal sludge treatment plants and inspection through offline and online modes.

As per official estimates submitted before the tribunal, about 1,176 notices had been issued by the local bodies concerned to the owners of flats, establishments, hotels, resorts, houseboats, and industrial units for dumping untreated wastewater into the water bodies. A total of 1,939 illegal outlets into canals/drains leading to the lakes had been closed. A total penalty of ₹1.7 crore had been imposed on violators.

