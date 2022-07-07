Kerala demands extension of Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor till Mangaluru

Land acquisition for project progressing: Minister

Land acquisition for project progressing: Minister

The Kerala government has demanded the extension of the Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor till Mangaluru. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve put forward the demand at a meeting of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme Apex Authority on Thursday. He said the extension of the corridor till Mangaluru will turn it into a manufacturing hub and more investment-friendly.

Kerala raised the demand at the first meeting of the apex authority, which was held online. Mr. Rajeeve said the land acquisition for the industrial corridor project has been progressing fast, with 85% of the acquisition completed by now. The process is expected to be completed by July 30, after which a final master plan will be prepared and a request for matching funds submitted to the Union government. The State government has also submitted applications for funds from the PM Gati Shakti.

The Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) is the nodal agency of the project. The Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation has also been formed as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the execution of the project. Mr. Rajeeve said Kerala has made the most progress among the 11 ongoing industrial corridor projects across the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Communications and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Ministers and Industries Ministers from various States participated in the meeting.