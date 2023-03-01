ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala delegation grabs attention at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona

March 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

10 start-ups from the State, supported by the KSUM, are attending the event and have received business enquiries

The Hindu Bureau

The KSUM delegation at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

As many as 10 start-ups from Kerala attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, have made an impact at the event, receiving business enquiries and investor connections. The companies supported by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) also held interactions with Invest in Spain and Barcelona Activa, which are the ecosystem stakeholders that connect businesses and investors.

They showcased their products and services in the ‘4YFN’ programme, which is the start-up event of the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry. ‘4YFN’ aims to support start-ups, investors and companies to connect and launch new business ventures together.

Global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners are also part of the four-day meet, being held at the Fira Gran Via Exhibition Centre in Barcelona from February 27.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Only one from India

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said the Kerala delegation was the sole participant from the country in the MWC. “Our start-ups could explore business opportunities and possibilities of collaboration there”, he said.

Around 80,000 people from over 200 countries are attending the event organised by Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA), the global organisation that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide. The MWC features over 2,000 exhibitors with their latest products to showcase the latest technological innovations in the mobile industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US