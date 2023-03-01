HamberMenu
Kerala delegation grabs attention at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona

10 start-ups from the State, supported by the KSUM, are attending the event and have received business enquiries

March 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
The KSUM delegation at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona

The KSUM delegation at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

As many as 10 start-ups from Kerala attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, have made an impact at the event, receiving business enquiries and investor connections. The companies supported by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) also held interactions with Invest in Spain and Barcelona Activa, which are the ecosystem stakeholders that connect businesses and investors.

They showcased their products and services in the ‘4YFN’ programme, which is the start-up event of the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry. ‘4YFN’ aims to support start-ups, investors and companies to connect and launch new business ventures together.

Global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners are also part of the four-day meet, being held at the Fira Gran Via Exhibition Centre in Barcelona from February 27.

Only one from India

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said the Kerala delegation was the sole participant from the country in the MWC. “Our start-ups could explore business opportunities and possibilities of collaboration there”, he said.

Around 80,000 people from over 200 countries are attending the event organised by Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA), the global organisation that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide. The MWC features over 2,000 exhibitors with their latest products to showcase the latest technological innovations in the mobile industry.

