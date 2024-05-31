Kerala defends its progressive polity in the wake of black magic accusation by Karnataka Deputy CM

The Kerala government on Friday scrambled to defend the State’s renaissance legacy and progressive vision after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar alleged that political rivals had used a locality in the State as a secret sanctum to conduct occult practices, including animal sacrifice, against himself and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Shivakumar appeared to have stepped somewhat unwarily into a minefield of territorial politics by identifying the “occult den” as a private premise within a 15 km radius of the iconic Rajarajeshwari Temple at Taliparamba in Kannur, the hotbed of Left politics in Kerala, and not the temple itself. He claimed that the black magic involved the ritualistic sacrifice of 51 animals, mainly livestock.

Mr Shivakumar’s startling remark triggered a raucous debate about the occult’s dark relationship to power and modernity in electoral politics, especially with the Lok Sabha results around the corner.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan condemned the statement and said superstition dogged the Congress and BJP. For one, Mr. Shivakumar sensed an irrational threat from sorcery. At the other end of the political spectrum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that his miraculous birth, a common theme in myths and legends, imbued him with a measure of divinity. Leaders of both parties appeared unhinged and superstitious. He pointed out that social reformers had ended animal sacrifice and dark practices and supplanted them with humanism.

A top police officer told The Hindu that the news seemed “95% false unless done in total secrecy in some private premises.” The police investigated the matter and verified those profiting from superstitious practices. The law enforcement was taking no chances.

Over the years, modern Kerala has disturbing trysts with black magic-related crimes, including murder and cannibalism. In 2022, superstition and irrational greed for some non-existent hidden treasure prompted the ritual sacrifice of two women and cannibalism by a set of occult practitioners at a house in a secluded neighbourhood at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district in 2022.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan rejected Mr. Shivakumar’s claim that no temple in Kerala practised animal sacrifice. However, the Minister said the Devaswom Ministry had launched an inquiry. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said Kerala society had relegated such dark-age practices to the dustbin of history.