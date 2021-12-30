Kerala30 December 2021 21:03 IST
Kerala decides against preschool activities in anganwadis
Updated: 30 December 2021 21:03 IST
The government has decided against restarting preschool activities from January 3 till further intimation.
It was decided earlier to admit children to anganwadis by adhering to COVID-19 protocols and to resume preschool activities in January. It is understood that the decision not to admit children to the 33,115 anganwadis and begin preschool activities has been taken in the wake of concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
