Kerala, Cuba to join hands to share health-care expertise: CM

June 16, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala and Cuba which have presented unique models of health care to the world will join hands to explore and share each other’s expertise and experiences in health sector, a statement issued by the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday following the meeting he had with the Deputy Minister for Public Health, Cuba, Tania Margarita Cruz.

Exchange visits and interactions with health experts from both Kerala and Cuba will take place later to learn more about the public health systems. Cuba and Kerala will also share each other’s experiences in managing tropical diseases, faster diagnostic and treatment modalities as well as research in the area, the statement said.

Kerala will help Cuba in developing Ayurveda health system and assist in training as well as technical expertise, it said.

The world is looking in awe at Cuba at the achievements it has secured in the health sector and an association with Cuba would be beneficial for the State’s health sector, the statement said.

Public health, medical research, tropical medicine, oncology and tele-medicine are the areas identified wherein Cuba’s expertise can be of help to Kerala. The Cuban model of health can be an inspiration to Kerala whose endeavour has been to achieve universal health care, the statement said.

Health Minister Veena George, President of Cuban Medical Services Trading Company Yamila de Armas Águila and IPK (Tropical Medicine) director Yanaris López-Almaguer were present during the meeting.