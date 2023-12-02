ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala cries foul over Centre’s decision to deduct ₹332 crore from IGST settlement

December 02, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal writes to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal | Photo Credit: C. SURESH KUMAR

The Kerala Government is crying foul over a reported deduction of approximately ₹332 crore from the settlement of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) for November 2023 to the State.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, in a letter on December 2, urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to “reverse the decision” pointing out that this cut in IGST settlement “will further deteriorate the fiscal situation of the State.”

According to information received by the Kerala Government, the deduction has been attributed to ‘adjustment of advance apportionment to make up for shortfall in IGST balance.’ Mr. Balagopal pointed out that the deducted amount constitutes “a substantial chunk of the State revenue,” thereby adversely affecting the fiscal situation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Complaining of a lack of clarity in the deduction and the calculations that have led to it, the State Government has urged the Centre to explain the rationale behind the decision.

In his letter, Mr. Balagopal observed that the shortfall in IGST balance mentioned by the Centre calls for deliberations in the GST Council, in-depth evaluation of the current system of IGST settlement, in addition to emphasising the need for plugging leakage in the GST system.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US