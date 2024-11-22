Kerala CPI(M) State Secretariat rejects Opposition demand for Minister Saji Cherian’s resignation

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretariat on Friday (November 22) ruled out the Opposition’s demand for Minister for Culture Saji Cherian’s resignation after the High Court quashed a police report absolving the politician of disparaging the Constitution at a public function at Malapally in Pathanamthitta district in 2022.

Speaking to reporters after attending the meeting at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Law Minister P. Rajeeve said the High Court had expressed confidence in the State police by ruling out the petitioner’s demand for a CBI enquiry into the episode. Instead, the High Court had tasked the Crime Branch to re-investigate the episode.

Mr. Rajeeve said the Single Bench had passed the order without hearing Mr. Cherian. The government would appeal against the Single Bench’s order. He said the CPI(M) found no credible political or legal ground to seek Mr. Cherian’s resignation.

The controversy had caused Mr. Cherian to resign from the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet in 2022. Later, in 2023, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reinstated Mr. Cherian’s Cabinet rank after a court in Thiruvalla accepted the police report exonerating him of any wrongdoing.

Congress, BJP protest

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have stepped up their protests for Mr. Cherian’s resignation. Congress workers marched to the police station in Changanassery, demanding that Mr. Cherian step down. BJP activists burned the Minister in effigy in the former’s constituency.