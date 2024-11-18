 />
Kerala CPI(M) secretary M.V. Govindan defends CM’s criticism of IUML chief, dismisses communal allegations

Govindan says Pinarayi Vijayan’s criticism is a legitimate political remark and not an attack on religious sentiments

Updated - November 18, 2024 02:58 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan (file)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kerala State secretary M.V Govindan has defended Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recent criticism of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, asserting that it was a legitimate political remark and not an attack on religious sentiments.

The Chief Minster had alleged that Mr. Thangal was functioning as if aligned with Jamaat-e-Islami, which Mr. Govindan echoed, stating that the IUML is “ideologically influenced” by Jamaat-e-Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Ahead of Palakkad bypoll, UDF counters Kerala CM’s alleged attempt to question secular credentials of IUML leadership

Mr. Govindan accused certain IUML leaders and external factions of deliberately framing the Chief Minister’s statements as “religiously motivated to provoke communal tensions.”

“The League leadership is interpreting the Chief Minister’s criticism through a religious lens. This is an attempt to run a communal agenda and create religious sentiments. Some individuals are making unnecessary noise to gain media attention,” Mr. Govindan said during a press conference here on Monday (November 18, 2024).

He criticised the IUML’s perceived drift from its earlier democratic approach, describing it as being in the “ideological detention camp of Jamaat-e-Islami and Social Democratic Party of India.”

Mr. Govindan claimed that these organisations are responsible for fostering minority communalism. “The Chief Minister’s criticism was entirely political and correct. It is crucial for secular voters and democratic forces to recognise the League’s current alignment with these communal groups,” he said.

Mr. Govindan also clarified that the CPI(M) has never allied with Jamaat-e-Islami, describing it as the “other side of the RSS.” He emphasised that IUML’s recent actions represent a departure from its “earlier, more democratic stance.”

‘Rooted in political realities’

Mr. Govindan asserted that the CPI(M)’s critiques are rooted in political realities and that attempts to manipulate these for communal gains would not succeed in Kerala’s political landscape.

In response to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Varier’s political shift to the Congress, Mr. Govindan remarked that Mr. Varier had “not renounced his ties” with the RSS despite leaving the BJP. “Sandeep Varier was a propagator of communal ideology, and this remains unchanged,” he added.

Published - November 18, 2024 02:52 pm IST

