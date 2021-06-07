Kerala CPI(M) MLA A. Raja asked to pay fine of ₹2,500

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 June 2021 20:11 IST

CPI(M) legislator representing Devikulam constituency erred in taking oath as MLA before pro-tem Speaker on May 24 and attended the House for five days

Kerala CPI(M) legislator representing Devikulam constituency, A. Raja, who had erred in taking oath as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) before the pro-tem Speaker on May 24 and attended the House for five days, will have to pay a total fine amount of ₹2,500.

In his ruling in the House on Monday, Speaker M. B. Rajesh said Mr. Raja’s swearing-in before the pro-tem Speaker P. T. A. Rahim was ‘not in order’ and that he will have to pay ₹500 each for attending the House on May 24, 25, 28, 31 and June 1.

Quoting precedence and the Constitution, the Speaker ruled that Mr. Raja’s participation in the various business of the House in the first session of the 15th Kerala Assembly, including participating in the voting process, as a legislator during the five days was valid. A word that indicates the solemn pledge was missing from the note he was given during the swearing-in ceremony undertaken in Tamil by Mr. Raja.

Point of order

The Speaker said the Chair would look into how the lapse occurred in the swearing-in and that serious action would be taken. The Speaker’s ruling was on the point of order raised by Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan on June 2 in the House, citing legal and constitutional issues.

Mr. Raja had to swear in again before the Speaker on June 2 following the finding by the Legislature Secretariat that the oath on May 24 was neither with solemn affirmation nor in the name of God. Inquiry by the Legislature Secretariat had found that the word was missed when the Law Department translated the oath. The 36-year-old legislator from Idukki district again took the oath in Tamil before the Speaker.