Kerala CPI(M) leader M.M. Lawrence passes away at 95

Updated - September 21, 2024 01:26 pm IST - KOCHI

M.M. Lawrence had functioned as convenor of Left Democratic Front in Kerala and a member of CPI(M) central committee

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) leader M. M. Lawrence | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and trade unionist M.M. Lawrence passed away in Kochi, Kerala, on Saturday (September 21, 2024). He was 95.

He had been battling age-related complications for quite some time.

Mr. Lawrence had functioned as the convenor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala and a member of the central committee of the party.

A staunch advocate for workers’ rights, Mr. Lawrence had been instrumental in unifying and fighting for workers’ rights in both organised and unorganised sectors. He was one of the first social activists of Kerala who worked to organise manual scavengers of the State. 

He plunged into active politics during his younger days and was arrested for attacking the Edapally police station.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of Mr. Lawrence.

