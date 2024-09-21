GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala CPI(M) leader M.M. Lawrence passes away at 95

M.M. Lawrence had functioned as convenor of Left Democratic Front in Kerala and a member of CPI(M) central committee

Updated - September 21, 2024 01:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) leader M. M. Lawrence

CPI(M) leader M. M. Lawrence | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and trade unionist M.M. Lawrence passed away in Kochi, Kerala, on Saturday (September 21, 2024). He was 95.

He had been battling age-related complications for quite some time.

M.M. Lawrence’s autobiography unleashes scathing attack on VS Achuthanandan

Mr. Lawrence had functioned as the convenor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala and a member of the central committee of the party.

A staunch advocate for workers’ rights, Mr. Lawrence had been instrumental in unifying and fighting for workers’ rights in both organised and unorganised sectors. He was one of the first social activists of Kerala who worked to organise manual scavengers of the State. 

At 90, Lawrence remains an intrepid fighter

He plunged into active politics during his younger days and was arrested for attacking the Edapally police station.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of Mr. Lawrence.

Published - September 21, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Kerala / Communist Party of India -Marxist / politics

