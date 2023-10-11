Kerala CPI(M) leader K.K. Shailaja decries ‘attack by Hamas terrorists’ in Israel

October 11, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - KANNUR

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] leader and MLA K.K. Shailaja has condemned the recent attack by “Hamas terrorists” in a residential area of Israel, terming it “deeply shocking.”

Her statement comes in the wake of the CPI(M)’s public declaration of support for Palestine in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Taking to Facebook to clarify her position, Ms. Shailaja emphasised the need for people of conscience to denounce the attacks by “Hamas terrorists.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Shailaja highlighted the role of greed for power and wealth in fuelling wars. She pointed out the harrowing reality of innocent lives lost, particularly haunting images of children’s bodies, amid the devastation.

“Wars are the result of greed for power and greed for money. Many innocent people are killed in every war. Children’s bodies burnt during bombardment disturb our sleep. All conscientious people will condemn the attack by Hamas terrorists in the inhabited area of Israel,” stated Ms. Shailaja.

She said it is the responsibility of conscientious individuals not only to empathise with those trapped in the turmoil of war but also to actively protest against it.

She also pointed out that the Palestinian people have endured the same level of terror since 1948, laying the blame on Israel and the imperialist powers supporting it.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and senior party leader M.A. Baby have also expressed unwavering support for Palestine. Both leaders have advocated the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and challenged the prevailing narrative surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, contending that Hamas’ actions are a response to provocations by Israel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.