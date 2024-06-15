ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran walks out of event after Minister, other guests run late

Published - June 15, 2024 03:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Though G. Sudhakaran arrived on time, other guests, including Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, did not turn up. After waiting for half an hour, a visibly upset Sudhakaran walked out of auditorium

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran (file) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and former Kerala Minister G. Sudhakaran left the venue of C.B.C. Warrier remembrance meeting and award ceremony reportedly annoyed by the delay in the arrival of other guests and commencing the programme at Haripad in Alappuzha district on June 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme, organised by C.B.C. Warrier Foundation, was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m at S & S auditorium. Though Mr. Sudhakaran arrived on time, other guests, including Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, CPI(M) Central committee member C.S. Sujatha and CPI(M) Alappuzha district secretary R. Nazar did not turn up. After waiting for half an hour, a visibly upset Mr. Sudhakaran walked out of the auditorium.

Organisers’ clarification

The organisers later clarified that Mr. Sudhakaran left to attend another programme at Charumoodu.

The programme was organised in connection with the 11th death anniversary of Warrier, a CPI(M) leader. The C.B.C. Warrier Award was presented to the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society at the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US