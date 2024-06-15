Kerala CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran walks out of event after Minister, other guests run late

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and former Kerala Minister G. Sudhakaran left the venue of C.B.C. Warrier remembrance meeting and award ceremony reportedly annoyed by the delay in the arrival of other guests and commencing the programme at Haripad in Alappuzha district on June 15.

The programme, organised by C.B.C. Warrier Foundation, was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m at S & S auditorium. Though Mr. Sudhakaran arrived on time, other guests, including Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, CPI(M) Central committee member C.S. Sujatha and CPI(M) Alappuzha district secretary R. Nazar did not turn up. After waiting for half an hour, a visibly upset Mr. Sudhakaran walked out of the auditorium.

Organisers’ clarification

The organisers later clarified that Mr. Sudhakaran left to attend another programme at Charumoodu.

The programme was organised in connection with the 11th death anniversary of Warrier, a CPI(M) leader. The C.B.C. Warrier Award was presented to the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society at the function.

