GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran walks out of event after Minister, other guests run late

Though G. Sudhakaran arrived on time, other guests, including Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, did not turn up. After waiting for half an hour, a visibly upset Sudhakaran walked out of auditorium

Published - June 15, 2024 03:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran (file)

Kerala CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran (file) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and former Kerala Minister G. Sudhakaran left the venue of C.B.C. Warrier remembrance meeting and award ceremony reportedly annoyed by the delay in the arrival of other guests and commencing the programme at Haripad in Alappuzha district on June 15.

The programme, organised by C.B.C. Warrier Foundation, was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m at S & S auditorium. Though Mr. Sudhakaran arrived on time, other guests, including Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, CPI(M) Central committee member C.S. Sujatha and CPI(M) Alappuzha district secretary R. Nazar did not turn up. After waiting for half an hour, a visibly upset Mr. Sudhakaran walked out of the auditorium.

Organisers’ clarification

The organisers later clarified that Mr. Sudhakaran left to attend another programme at Charumoodu.

The programme was organised in connection with the 11th death anniversary of Warrier, a CPI(M) leader. The C.B.C. Warrier Award was presented to the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society at the function.

Related Topics

Kerala / politics / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.