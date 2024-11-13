Kerala CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan denounces ‘false’ autobiography claims, threatens legal action

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] central committee member E.P. Jayarajan has rejected claims about the publication of his autobiography, labelling them as “false and politically motivated.” He said legal action would be taken against those spreading misinformation.

Mr. Jayarajan on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) clarified that although he is indeed working on an autobiography, it remains unfinished, and no one has been authorised to publish or distribute it.

“The content claiming to be from my autobiography is entirely fabricated,” Mr. Jayarajan told reporters. “This was done to harm the party on election day. When my book is finally published, the truth will be clear.” he said.

Expressing disbelief over the purported title, Kattam Chayayum, Parippu Vadayum: Oru Communist Karantey Jeevitham, Mr. Jayarajan questioned its authenticity, asking, “Would I choose such a title?” He added that while publishers Mathrubhumi Books and DC Books have expressed interest in releasing the book, no final decision has been made.

‘Politically motivated’

Mr. Jayarajan further expressed confusion over how details about the alleged autobiography appeared on DC Books’ website. “I have no contract with DC Books. They had no access to any manuscript,” he said, noting that the publisher is yet to clarify the source of the information.

“This is a politically motivated act,” he stated, reiterating his intent to pursue legal action against those responsible for the unauthorised use of his name and image.

Mr. Jayarajan condemned the use of a “fabricated” cover image and misleading content associated with the autobiography, describing it as part of a “political conspiracy aimed at discrediting both the party and me.”

Reports that the book would be released at 10:30 a.m. were, he alleged, a “deliberate attempt to damage his reputation on election day.”

Reports have fuelled the controversy, claiming excerpts from the alleged autobiography criticise the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, referring to supposed internal weaknesses and disputes within the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The unauthorised excerpts reportedly also address his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, claiming that it was a private interaction misrepresented to the public.